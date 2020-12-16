Salinas Police: Gang member found with stolen gun

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said they arrested a gang member found with a stolen, loaded handgun Tuesday night.

Officers said they pulled over a vehicle for violations in the 1200 block of Rider Avenue, and they believe it was driven in an incident involving the occupants of the vehicle brandishing a gun at occupants of another vehicle about a month ago.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Fernando Zavala, reportedly told officers that he did not have anything of interest in the vehicle, but K-9 Oakley found the gun in the center console, according to police.

Zavala was booked into the Monterey County Jail on gun and gang related charges.