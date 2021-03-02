Monterey County supervisors recognize woman who took photo of girls using Taco Bell for internet

Technology

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors took a moment during Tuesday's meeting to honor a county employee for a photo she took.

The Board recognized Olga Guzman for a photo she took of two girls sitting outside a Taco Bell in east Salinas to get internet so they could do their school work.

The photo went viral and led to a larger conversation about the digital divide in California.

Supervisor Luis Alejo shared a photo of a certificate presented to Guzman that says, "The photo not only helped address the immediate needs of these girls, but has also inspired legislation in the 2021 legislative session to address the digital divide statewide in California, including a multi-billion broadband infrastructure bond bill (Assembly Bill 34)! Your attention to the needs of our Salinas children will now also have a powerful impact on the lives of millions of other families throughout California!"

Other steps to bridge the digital divide include Senate Bill 28, which is intended to help rural or underserved communities build broadband networks, and a partnership between the Salinas City Elementary School District, Raley's and Comcast to help qualifying families get free, reliable internet access.

Officials said in August that 13.8% of Monterey County students, 12% of Santa Cruz County students and 20% of San Benito County students do not have internet access.