‘Dancing with the Stars’ names newest ballroom champions

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Dancing with the Stars” has crowned a Season 32 winner.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy walked away with the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in the season finale Tuesday night. It was the first finale in “DWTS” history to feature five couples.

Also in the finale alongside the pros were Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson and Alyson Hannigan.

Mraz and Daniella Karagach came in second, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov came in third.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev were next, with Hannigan and Sasha Farber finishing in fifth place.

Gomez performed a foxtrot to Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally.” She and Chmerkovskiy also did a freestyle dance to “Que Calor” by District 78, earning a perfect score.

It was Chmerkovskiy’s third win on the show.

Hannigan danced the salsa to “Get On Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan. She scored a 25 out of 30 from the judges.

Mraz and his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, did the foxtrot to “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra.

Madix and Pasha Pashkov danced to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls, earning a score of 29.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.