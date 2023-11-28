Matthew Perry’s family would like you to donate to his foundation for Giving Tuesday

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Matthew Perry’s family is seeking help in honoring his legacy.

A foundation in Perry’s name was launched earlier this month, following the death of the “Friends” star at the age of 54 in October.

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, which is a global movement designed to encourage donations to nonprofits, Perry’s family released a statement to People.

“It is important to us, as a family, to honor Matthew’s legacy,” the statement reads. “The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”

His stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, who is known for his work on “Dateline,” posted an appeal on social media Monday.

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different,” he wrote on X. “And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. matthewperryfoundation.org.”

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” the website for the organization states. “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

The front page of the site also includes quotes from Perry.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that,” the quotes read. “Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

The actor battled substance abuse for years and was outspoken in his advocacy for the treatment of addiction.

