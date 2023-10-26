John Mulaney and Pete Davidson postpone shows in Maine after mass shooting in Lewiston

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have postponed two upcoming comedy shows in Maine following Wednesday’s mass shooting.

“We are devastated by the events in Lewiston. Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed,” Mulaney wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“We are thinking of you all,” he added, signing the message from himself and Davidson.

Mulaney and Davidson are on the tail end of their “John and (Jon or Pete)” tour, which started in Illinois earlier this month. The title refers to Mulaney, Davidson and Jon Stewart, who stood in for Davidson at one show. Information on the rescheduled dates was not immediately available.

Wednesday’s shooting at a bowling alley and a restaurant left at least 18 dead and 13 injured in Lewiston, according to authorities.

An intensive manhunt is still underway Thursday for the suspect, who authorities have identified as 40-year-old Robert Card.

