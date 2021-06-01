Slight Cooling

Weather Team

WEATHER STORY



An upper-level ridge of high pressure remains in place through Wednesday. Temperatures will once again be above average for inland locations, while coastal locations will be a bit more comfortable, hovering around near-normal temperatures. The ridge will begin to weaken mid-week and temperatures, especially inland, will begin to ease.

Tuesday: Clouds will slowly taper off in the morning. Inland locations will see mostly sunny skies, while coastal locations will remain partly cloudy, with a bit more clearing on the north side of the bay. Slightly cooler than Monday, but warm nonetheless. Highs will be in the 60s-70s on the coast with 80s-90s inland, a few 100s possible in South Monterey County. Breezy at times along the coast, gusty inland, late Tuesday afternoon/ early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in the with patchy fog possible along the coast, while inland locations will remain mostly clear. Lows in the 40s-50s.

Extended Forecast: Temperatures ease back to seasonal norms through the end of the week, as a trough begins to dig down. This may deepen our marine layer, which could mean more gray skies along the coast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought” California Weather / Video / Weather / Weather Authority / Weather Team / Weather Video