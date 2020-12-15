High Surf, King Tides, and the Next Chance of Rain

Weather Team

Air Quality Report (As of 8:00Am)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

The weather pattern will remain progressive this week. As this weekend’s storm system departs, the next will take aim by mid-week. In between systems, we’ll see fairly tranquil and cool weather. That next system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and will likely bring rain to most of the region. High pressure will then rebuild and after a couple of chilly days, temperatures will warm up through the weekend.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

King Tides will continue to impact the region today leading to the intrusion of seawater into low lying areas, generating minor coastal flooding. The main time period of concern will occur during the highest of the high tides this morning. Additionally, another long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast by the afternoon. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22 seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate threat of sneaker waves, particularly during the low tide. This swell will quickly build overnight and into Wednesday generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints. High tides will still be on the larger side Wednesday morning as the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional danger. Thus, the surf zone/area beaches will remain hazardous into Wednesday afternoon.



**Coastal Flood Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties through 1PM Tuesday

*Beach Hazards*

... for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from this afternoon through 3pm Wednesday.

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties until 3pm Wednesday.



… particularly at west to northwest facing beaches.



For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. High tides expected in the mid to late morning with low tides in the late afternoon to early evening. The High Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening. For the High Surf

Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet expected at west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints.



Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.





Tuesday: Scattered high clouds. Remaining cool, but slightly warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: A bit of overcast, but mostly clear. Expect coastal lows in the mid 30s to low 40s with mainly 30s inland. Some patchy frost possible for inland valleys.



Wednesday: Scattered high clouds, thickening late. Slightly warmer with highs in the 50s-60s.



Extended: The next round of rain will arrive after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Right now, it looks similar to the one that arrived on Sunday. Skies will becoming mostly sunny and after a chilly day on Friday, temperatures will warm a bit for the weekend.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for much of Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties and the far eastern side of San Benito County, Abnormally dry for all other areas.