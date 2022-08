Karl Cooke, 28, is a multimedia journalist for KION News Channel 46.

Karl was born and raised in Fresno, Calif, and recently moved to Salinas to be a part of the KION News team.

He was recently married to his wife Daniella and enjoys being home with her and their pets while binge-watching shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming sites.

Karl is a big sports fan who enjoys mainly the NFL and MLB.