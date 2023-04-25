Lindsey Selzer, Multimedia Journalist

Lindsey was born and raised in Houston, Texas. Then she went to the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she earned her undergraduate degree in general studies with an emphasis on sports and society and a minor in Internet Society.

Shortly after graduating, she started hosting a sports radio show in Phoenix with three other people twice a week for two hours. The passion from her radio experience expanded into her own podcast, “The Low Down with Linds,” which covers a healthy mix of sports and pop culture topics.

Wanting to perfect her audio skills, Lindsey decided to attend Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism to earn her master's in sports journalism.

During her time at the Cronkite School, Lindsey covered primarily local sports stories in the Phoenix area. Her specialty was high school athlete enterprise packages. She also had the chance to cover sports teams such as the Suns and Arizona State University volleyball, basketball, swimming, and more. She also got to experience anchoring the sports show along with also doing the weather segments from time to time.

Lindsey is so excited to finally be living out her lifelong dream of being a “California girl.” She is excited to explore the food, beach, scenery, and the rest that California and especially the Monterey/Salinas area has to offer. She is also looking forward to taking in the marine life because she has never lived by the ocean. She is looking forward to learning more about the area and the great people that live in it.