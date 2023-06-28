Dania Romero, Multimedia Journalist

Dania Romero is a California native and is ecstatic to continue her journalism career on the Central Coast!

Born and raised in South San Francisco, she got her AA in communications and played for the women's soccer team at Skyline College in 2019.

From there, she transferred to San Francisco State University where she received her Bachelor's in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts in 2021.

While in college, Dania interned at a local non-profit tv station called Pacific Coast TV in Pacifica. During that time, Dania also created weekly reports and anchored for San Francisco State's news broadcast, 'State of Events.'

From there, she drove over 300 miles north from San Francisco through the redwoods to start her career at KAEF in Eureka. There, she anchored the night newscasts, reported, and helped produce newscasts.

Being a first-generation Mexican-American, Dania pursued her career in journalism to amplify the community's voice and hold officials accountable.

She knew she wanted to take this path when she took her high school's video art class where a passion was found to deliver the news. She is proud to represent the Latino community on the Central Coast!

In her free time, Dania loves to play soccer, which she has been doing since she was 4 years old, try new food spots, and take family trips to Mexico.

Dania Romero is ready to hit the ground running in Central Coast and looks forward to learning more about the community!