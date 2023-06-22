Austin Castro, Multimedia Journalist

Austin Castro is originally from Modesto, California, and is excited to be living on the Central Coast as a multimedia journalist for KION.

Prior to joining KION, Austin was an Anchor/Reporter at KAEF ABC 23 in Eureka, CA. Austin also worked as a Production Assistant at KPIX 5 in San Francisco and graduated Cum Laude from San Francisco State University with a degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts.

Since 2021, Austin has served on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, San Francisco/Northern California Chapter as their secretary, and was the recipient of the 2020 Rigo Chacon undergraduate Reporting Scholarship from the same chapter.

In 2016, he became a correspondent for The Filipino Channel’s “Adobo Nation,” and in 2019 began hosting ”MYX News” reporting on stories about the Filipino-American community.

As a huge game show fan, Austin has also appeared as a contestant on shows such as, ”The Price is Right,” ”Wheel of Fortune,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Additionally, Austin is an avid theme park fan and loves traveling to new and exciting destinations.

In his free time, Austin enjoys creating content on YouTube and TikTok and loves telling the stories of the Central Coast.