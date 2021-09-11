Remembering 9/11

Central Coast events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11
Many cities and law enforcement agencies take time each year to remember lives lost due to the horrific attacks and the impact it has had on communities across the…
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) For the first time since 2003, Jack Grandcolas has traveled to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and the death of his pregnant wife, Lauren Grandcolas.…
NEW YORK CITY, NY (KION-TV) — Corporal Octavio Barocio reunited with his fellow Marine Corps Platoon 20 years after being deployed to Afghanistan following a series of terrorist attacks on the United States. It’s the second time Corporal Barocio is visiting the site, having visited three years ago…
Many of us can remember where we were and what we were doing when we heard or saw images of planes crashing into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.…
The annual Sept. 11 ceremonial stair climb at Seacliff State Beach was not allowed this year due to COVID-19…