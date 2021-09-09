Salinas residents share their 9/11 stories

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - On Saturday, it will be twenty years since a series of terrorist attacks on the United States and killed almost 3,000 people.

On September 11, 2001, multiple planes were hijacked. Two planes crashed into both the World Trade Center, another in the Pentagon, and the last one in a field in Pennsylvania.

Most people remember where they were at the time they found out what was happening. KION's Erika Bratten spoke to Salinas residents who shared their stories.

