Central Coast events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Saturday marks twenty years since a series of terrorist attacks on the United States claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people.

The attacks happened on September 11, 2001 and saw multiple planes hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania.

The Pentagon was badly damaged while the twin towers in New York collapsed after being struck by multiple airplanes.

Since then, many cities and law enforcement agencies take time each year to remember lives lost due to the horrific attacks and the impact it has had on communities across the U.S.

Below are samples of some of the events taking place on the Central Central Coast on 9/11:

MONTEREY COUNTY

Salinas 9/11 20 Year Memorial: 216 West Alisal Street at Fire Station #1 - 10:00 a.m.

King City 20th Anniversary Memorial Procession: Procession begins at 12:00 p.m. and continues along Broadway Street.

Carmel-by-the-Sea "Resolve and Remembrance Ceremony": Begins at 9:00 a.m. at Devendorf Park

Seaside 9/11 Anniversary Commemoration: Starts at 8:00 a.m. at 440 Harcourt Avenue

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

9/11 Memorial Stair climb: Climb starts at 8:00 a.m. at Seacliff State Beach Stairway - Members of the general public may also participate by donating. Information on how you can donate is found by clicking here

SAN BENITO COUNTY

TBA

We will add events to this list as they become known. If you know of an event commemorating 9/11 please email us at newstips@kion546.com