Calm Before the Storm

Staying dry with slightly warmer daytime temps and increasing clouds on today. Then big changes with more clouds rolling in, gusty winds and scattered rain showers Wednesday as our next weather maker arrives. Unsettled weather through new year’s as a series of low pressure systems keeps rain in the forecast. Stay tuned for the latest details.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s with a few upper 30s inland. Also possibly chance of calm winds.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, turning windy with rain chances. Precipitation amounts totaling between .1 to .25 inches expected across the central coast.

Extended: Some warming likely today before a another system brings rain early Wednesday morning. Clouds will thicken and winds turn gusty by Wednesday. Unsettled weather for the next five days with rain chances through New Year's Day. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free