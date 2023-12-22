Nice, Cool, and Calm Holiday Ahead

Finally some dry weather with clearing skies and sunshine on tap just in time for the holiday weekend. Since 4 p.m. Sunday the National Weather Service San Francisco has total rainfall amounts at 3-4 inches for Santa Cruz areas to 1.5-2 inches for Monterey. Big Sur rainfall totals were the highest at 4-6 inches. We’ll enter a cooler, dryer pattern. Quiet weather for the next several days!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly clear, with cooler lows in the 40s and 50s near the coast, upper 30s to low 40s inland.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and slightly cool with highs in the mid 50s to around 60ºF.

Extended: The holiday is looking mostly sunny and slightly cool. Lows will be in the 30s-40s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. Some warming likely Tuesday before a weak system brings rain chances Wednesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free