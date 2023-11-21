A Warm Late Fall Afternoon

High pressure dominates the West Coast into Tuesday with a dry air mass settling in locally. While winds will be calmer than the previous night, drainage winds will likely be enhanced in our valleys into Tuesday morning—so don’t be surprised if it is a bit breezy! The dry air will warm easily in the late November sun during the afternoon, sending high temperatures 5-10ºF above normal. We’ll have another nice day on Wednesday even as the ridge breaks down. This will allow for a weak system to clip by to our north on Thanksgiving which will bring a few extra cloud, stir up the wind a bit, and cool temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Clear and cool. Breezy drainage winds for the valleys. Expect lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds passing through. Warm, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and mainly 70s for inland valleys.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing high clouds late. Just a touch cooler than Tuesday, but still warm for this time of year—coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with upper 60s to 70s inland.



Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly cloudy early, then becoming sunny and breezy. Cooler with highs mainly in the 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.



Extended: Another dry air mass will settle in for the end of the week. Instead of being under a ridge, we’ll be more under the influence of a deep trough over the Rockies which will promote offshore flow. As a result, expect cold mornings and mild afternoons through the weekend with some of the warmest temperatures near the coast. ADVERTISING

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 28th – December 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free