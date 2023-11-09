Calm, Cold Start to Thursday

A (short) ridge of high pressure will continue building into the region Thursday all while clouds from a nearby weather system pass by. That system will remain blocked off to our north and will only offer some clouds, though northwesterly surface flow may strengthen a bit and push a little more low level moisture into our area as we head into Friday. That could yield some low cloudcover. Ultimately, a stronger ridge will be building in from the west and that will dominate our weather through the weekend, eventually sending high temperatures back to if not above normal as we celebrate Veterans Day.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

**FROST ADVISORY**

… for Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio until 9AM.

*Temperatures as low as 29 to 35 will result in frost formation.

* Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Pets sensitive to cold temperatures should be brought indoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

This Morning: Clear and cool. Expect lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Thursday: Sunny and mild early with highs in the low 60s to upper 60s on the coast and upper 60s to low 70s in the valleys. Increasing high clouds later in the day. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds for the coast and valleys in the afternoon and early evening after light offshore morning winds.



Friday: A few low clouds on the coast, otherwise mostly sunny with passing high clouds. Seasonably cool with coastal highs in the 60s and upper 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds on the exposed coast and into the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Expect light offshore flow on Saturday with plentiful sunshine—pushing highs back to if not above normal with another nice day to follow on Sunday, although the overall flow may become more southerly. That southerly switch will be in advance of a trough digging offshore which is likely to bring active weather to our area some time mid to late week next week. Timing and intensity is still up in the air, so stay tuned to the forecast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free