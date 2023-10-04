Not Feeling like Fall this Week

The central coast will be staying sunny, warm and dry all week! High pressure will continue to build and dominate the central coast weather through Saturday. The rest of the week will be mainly clear with plenty of sunshine and very warm to hot! No records are expected but we’ll want to be alert for heat risk and fire risk, especially inland. Peak heat will be Thursday and Friday. Cooler onshore winds will arrive for late weekend so expect changes by Sunday.

AIR QUALITY:

Wednesday: After am clouds along the coast, skies will begin to clear. Sunny and high temps will soar, with more 70s and 80s coastal and some 90s inland. Milder at night as well with mid 50’s to mid 60s

Overnight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Plenty of sun and temps continue to rise with upper 80s and 90s inland and 70s and 80s continuing along the coast. Plan on sunscreen and plenty of water to stay hydrated and limit time outside for those inland locations.



Extended: Friday and Saturday still very warm with sunshine. Heat risk moderate for inland areas. Some valley fog is possible in the mornings. A trough will arrive late weekend and knock high temps down, getting back to normal for this time of the year.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free