Cold and Rainy Weather Will Close out September

Friday will be a transition day as we move into a cooler weekend with rain chances. The day will start off nice with some sunshine and mild temperatures around the bay, but we’ll be fighting clouds later. Clouds will increase into the overnight with some drizzle possible, then we’ll see a chance of rain into Saturday. A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast bringing a much cooler air mass and a decent tap of moisture. It will be over us on Saturday and the unstable atmosphere will be ripe with showers and perhaps a thundershower or two. The trough will begin to move east on Sunday, but a shower or two may linger behind it while sunshine and temporaries begin to increase. Then, high pressure builds in from the west and light offshore flow will warm temperatures significantly next week!



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

…for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm extended until 9PM Friday.



*Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

This Morning: Mostly clear to start, becoming partly cloudy by dawn. Expect lows in the low to mid 50s on the coast and mid 40s to mid 50s inland. Breezy northwesterly winds on the exposed coast.



Friday: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny by noon, then increasing clouds through the rest of the day. Mild, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and mid 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy north-northwesterly winds at times, getting gusty around river mouths and in the valleys.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance for a thundershower. Highs in the 60s for most areas. Rain accumulation 0.05-0.10” for most areas, but some spots may approach a quarter of an inch in the mountains. Breezy at times.



Extended: A few showers may linger on Sunday, but otherwise we’ll be clearing with warmer temperatures into next week. In fact, it’s going to get quite warm by Tuesday and may stay that way through the end of the week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free