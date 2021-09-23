Progressive Pattern

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern remains progressive with a trough of low pressure passing by. Associated onshore flow cooled the area on Wednesday. However, a light offshore push behind the trough on Thursday/Friday will warm us back up a bit. Flow will flatten out through the weekend with onshore flow returning and then another trough next week may actually bring some precipitation to Northern California. There is some potential for it to dig far enough south to impact us as well, so stay tuned to the forecast!



Rest of Thursday: Patchy low clouds near the coast, otherwise mostly sunny and hazy. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s and 80s-90s inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon and evening, then breezy offshore winds over the northern mountains overnight.

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and major inland valleys. Patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in the southern valleys and a few 60s up in the hills.



Friday: Another nice day with mostly sunny skies, coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, and 80s-90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys late.



Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies can be expected on the coast through the weekend with seasonable to slightly warm highs inland under mostly sunny skies. There is some very slight rain potential on Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”