Trailing Disturbance Could Bring More Rain

A few showers linger overnight in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Fog is likely to develop in valleys where clouds clear out. A trailing shortwave will push another weak frontal boundary through our area on Thursday afternoon, likely including a broken line of showers. This secondary front will reinforce the cooler air mass. Winds will slowly veer back offshore Friday into Saturday with a drying air mass. Mornings will be cold and potentially frosty—especially inland—and afternoons cool to start. Some warming is expected by Sunday/Monday, however.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

From the National Weather Service in Monterey for the north and west-facing immediate coastline of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect NOW until 4AM Thursday.



* Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Large northwest waves will peak Wednesday morning. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents.



This includes a BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT for the north side of Monterey Bay for an increased risk of sneaker waves.



Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased run- up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the water. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower or two. Patchy fog. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas, with upper 30s in some southern valleys.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with a broken line of showers moving in from the northwest in the afternoon. The line may not make it to all inland valleys. Cool with gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Friday: Patchy morning fog, then sunny but seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy northerly winds at times.



Extended: Expect cold mornings into the weekend but slowly warming afternoons. Most areas will be coldest on Saturday morning with a good chance for a frost/freeze for inland valleys and perhaps patchy frost in coastal cities. Next week is looking mild—maybe even a bit warm—and dry. In fact, looking at the longer range models, the next couple of weeks are not looking all that wet outside of a rogue system here or there.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free