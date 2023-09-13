Wednesday Evening Forecast Preview

Temperatures are trending slightly cooler for this weekend, but some areas will still be seasonable. Weak troughing will persist on the West Coast through mid-week with cooler than normal temperatures and a deep marine layer. Low clouds will be more common, even during the afternoons—at least on the coast. A ridge will build in to our north by the end of the week, but the air mass overhead will remain somewhat cool, so while we may see some arming, it won’t be much. Then, a new trough and perhaps cut-off upper level low will set up on the coast through the weekend with deep onshore flow. While inland areas will be quite cool for this time of year. A deep, well-mixed marine layer may actually provide some warming for coastal areas and an increase in afternoon sunshine. Next week is also trending cooler with a deep trough digging into the Pacific Northwest. Local impacts may vary, so please stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Wednesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cool, with coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and low 70s to upper 80s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys late in the day.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the valleys. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance of patchy fog and drizzle by morning. Lows will be in the 50s for most areas, and upper 40s for far interior locations.



Thursday: Another cool and mostly cloudy day on the coast, though temps may be a degree or two warmer both there and inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds on the coast become windy for valleys late.



Extended: Slight warming into the weekend with a bit more sunshine, but we’ll cool back off next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free