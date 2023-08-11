Friday Evening Forecast Preview

A few isolated, light showers remain possible through the afternoon, from the low which will sit offshore and weaken for the next couple of days - though some moisture will linger into Saturday. The lightning threat has diminished, but not completely out of the picture with daytime heating. High pressure will slowly build back in as we head out of the weekend with temperatures rising. Some monsoonal moisture will also stream through which will at least bring some high cloud cover—perhaps more?



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thundershower possible over the mountains. Seasonable to slightly cool with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys late.

Overnight: High clouds, for the most part, will have moved out of the area leaving far interior locations under mostly clear skies. Along the coast and nearby valleys, will be mostly cloudy conditions as low clouds roll back in. Lows will be a touch cooler, mainly in the 50s for most areas. Areas of fog, expected.



Saturday: Low coastal clouds becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered mid to high level clouds elsewhere. Coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s but warmer inland with upper 70s to mid 90s. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys late.



Extended: Temperatures will head up Sunday into Monday under mostly sunny partly cloudy skies and then level off through mid-week with most areas seeing above-normal highs. Some monsoonal moisture will stream through in the form of high clouds.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free