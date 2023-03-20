Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



We’ve switched to cooler northwest flow which will last through Monday. A strong storm system will then arrive on Tuesday with gusty winds and heavy rain. At this time, major flooding is not forecast, but minor issues are likely. There is an outside chance of a potentially damaging wind event which may cause widespread power outages, blocked roads, and property damage. Conditions will level off on Wednesday with a few lingering showers and gusts before more tranquil weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be chilly, however. One weather system will pass by late in the week, but rain chances are up in the air.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest Monday: Partly cloudy (with a few sprinkles mainly in the hills). Cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Overnight: Increasing clouds early, with mostly cloudy skies. Widespread light to moderate rain will begin after midnight becoming heavier. The heaviest rain expected near the morning commute. Winds will also become stronger, gusty out of the south, southwest. Mild lows, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Tuesday: Wind & rain return with gusty, damaging winds possible and heavy rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties including Monterey Bay in effect from 3AM Tuesday until 9PM Tuesday.



*South/Southeast winds 20-35kts, gusts to 45kts and seas of 7-12ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



*Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… for the higher terrain and southern valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from 7AM Tuesday until 9PM Tuesday.



*South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.



*Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the entire KION viewing area not listed in the HIGH WIND WARNING above in effect from 7AM Tuesday until 9PM Tuesday.



South winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the lower elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph for higher elevations.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.



*Strongest winds expected in the areas listed in the HIGH WIND WARNING above and over the highest peaks in the advisory area.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Extended: Showers linger Wednesday as a cold weather pattern looks to follow for the rest of next week with highs remaining in the 50s through the end of the week. Some warming expected by the weekend, but mornings will be cold.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 28th – April 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.