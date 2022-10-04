Warm Inland; Coastal Clouds

The weather pattern will be somewhat blocked for the next few days with a ridge nudging in from the south and two areas of low pressure to our northwest and northeast. As the ridge builds a bit, inland temperatures will head up a few more degrees. At the coast, however, the stabilized marine layer may be more inclined to hold clouds and prevent warming. It looks like a weak but dry disturbance will arrive this weekend which could cool things down a bit.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds possible around the peninsula. Seasonable for the most part with coastal highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy northwesterly winds on the exposed coast, then becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon. Clouds increase late.



Overnight: Low clouds return to the coast and inland valleys. Expect lows in the mid 50s on the coast with upper 40s to mid 50s inland.



Wednesday: Patchy low clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon with a few low clouds possible on the coast. Warmer, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 70s to mid 90s inland. Becoming breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Coastal temps will cool just a touch with an increase in low clouds later in the week. We should still see some sun, however. Inland highs will peak on Friday about 6ºF above normal, then cool through the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”