Possibly Heading Into Record Territory

WEATHER STORY

If you’ve come here looking for rain, you’ve come to the wrong place my friend. High pressure is absolutely dominating the West Coast and will continue to do so until it decides it doesn’t want to anymore. And that could be a while! In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and warm weather.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. A few low clouds/fog will hug the Big Sur Coast. If you’re looking for rain, see the note above. Light offshore breezes in the morning with a light sea breeze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Overnight: Clear skies and little to no fog is expected. Coastal areas will see temperatures ranging from upper 30s to mid 40s. Inland spots will see an even larger range of temperatures with upper 20s to around 40ºF.



Tuesday: Cool in the morning, then sunny and warm. Why are you still here looking for rain? Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.



Extended: Cool nights become more seasonable through the end of the week and highs get very very warm for this time of year. Record heat possible Wednesday-Friday. Lots of sunshine—maybe a few low clouds on the coast this coming weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”