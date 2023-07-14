AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey comes to Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - For the second straight weekend, motorcycles will thunder through WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

After MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest, the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association is continuing the action with the AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey.

The event attracts racers from all over the world, all sharing the same love for motorcycles. Some are coming for the first time, while others like mechanic Bruce Lind have been coming to the Central Coast for years.

"Race bikes are meant to be raced," Lind said. "Not kept in somebody's living room, garage or museum for that matter."

AHRMA is one of the largest vintage racing groups in the world. Just walking through the paddock, you can see how much history is encapsulated. Racer Savannah Jaska said it is one of the many unique aspects of the organization.

"It is always cool to see how bikes have developed over time and how we can still keep them going and race them," Jaska said.

The event is not only important for the raceway, it is important for the motorcycle community as a whole. AHRMA is dedicated to preserving, restoring, and competing on historic motorcycles. That is something racer Shane Turpin said is special to see.

"Everyone here wants to help as much as they can and being that non-profit, everyone is just taking care of everbody," Turpin said. "It is a really close knit family of people."

Walt Fulton, another long-time participant, said the event is also a way to reconnect with the community.

"We always have a good time," Fulton said. "It is a great place to get together, see old friends, and remember what you used to do."

The AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey runs through July 16.