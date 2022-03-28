FLASH FLOOD WARNING in Colorado Fire burn area

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Colorado Fire burn area in Northwestern Monterey County in central California until 2:30 P.M/ PDT.

At 1:53 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated strong storms producing heavy rain over the Colorado Fire burn Area.

The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 30 minutes.

Flash flooding is ongoing and is expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn area will result in debris flow moving through the ColoradoFire burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

A potential hazard for life-threatening flash flooding is possible.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the Palo Colorado Canyon Vicinity and along Hwy 1 near the burn area.