SOLDEDAD, Calif. (KION) A jack knifed FedEx truck is currently blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 101 Wednesday morning.

The truck jack knifed near the Front Street onramp and was called in to the California Highway Patrol at 12:18 a.m.

CHP is at the scene and helping to clear the truck.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the jack knifed truck.