Catalytic converter thief arrested in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville police officers arrested a suspect stealing a catalytic converter. Police say they responded to a O'Riley's Auto Parts at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the 400 block of Rodriguez street.

Police found the stolen catalytic converter following a search of the suspects vehicle. The suspect was arrested for grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and a violation of probation.