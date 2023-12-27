Skip to Content
Top Stories

Former Scotts Valley Police Chief Steve Walpole Sr. has passed away

Photo of retired police chief Steve Walpole Sr,
Scotts Valley Police
Photo of retired police chief Steve Walpole Sr,
By
Published 12:16 PM

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Scotts Valley Police confirmed to KION that former Scotts Valley Police Chief Steve Walpole Sr. died on December 21.

Police confirmed that Walpole Sr. passed away after a battle with cancer. His son Steve Walpole Jr. is the current police chief for Scotts Valley Police.

Walpole Sr. began his career with Scotts Valley Police back in 1971 as a reserve officer.

He became the chief for Scotts Valley Police back in 1986 and remained the chief until 2001 after a 30-year career.

After retirement, Walpole Sr. continued to live in Scotts Valley with his family.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content