Former Scotts Valley Police Chief Steve Walpole Sr. has passed away

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Scotts Valley Police confirmed to KION that former Scotts Valley Police Chief Steve Walpole Sr. died on December 21.

Police confirmed that Walpole Sr. passed away after a battle with cancer. His son Steve Walpole Jr. is the current police chief for Scotts Valley Police.

Walpole Sr. began his career with Scotts Valley Police back in 1971 as a reserve officer.

He became the chief for Scotts Valley Police back in 1986 and remained the chief until 2001 after a 30-year career.

After retirement, Walpole Sr. continued to live in Scotts Valley with his family.