Salinas Police Activities League President and CEO Jeff Lamb has passed away

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, The Salinas Police Activities League announced that their President and CEO Jeff Lamb has passed away.

The organization said that Lamb died on Saturday from a medical issue. He was 67 years old.

Lamb had been with Salinas PAL since 2016 serving as a board member.

In 2019, Lamb transitioned to the Director of Operations and started serving as President and CEO just this year.

The Salinas Police Activities League did release a statement on Lamb's death.

"He brought our programs and events to life and was loved and respected by all who met him. We share in the profound grief of the Lamb family, especially his two sons, and all who loved Jeff, and offer our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences."