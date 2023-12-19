CHP Santa Cruz receiving multiple reports of car crashes, downed lines, and fallen trees because of rainy weather

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are on the roads this week, there could be plenty of road closures that could impact your commute.



On Tuesday morning, a communications line fell on Soquel San Jose Road in the Summit area causing a road closure.

The road has been closed since 8:30 on Tuesday morning.



Drivers along the Central Coast experienced some road blocks because of the weather.



"We're used to it up here. So we understand if we have a different route to take, we take it," Jeff Tice who

lives near Summit Road.



Tice has been living in the summit area for over 20 years and says the area is prone to road closures.



According to the California Highway Patrol, Summit Road in the area of Soquel San Jose road was closed for about three hours because of communication lines blocking the roadway.



Officer Israel Murillo who is the public information office for CHP Santa Cruz says this isn't the only area that's been impacted by the weather in the county.



"For example, Thunder Empire was blocked due to the tree cross blocking the entire roadway," Murillo said. "We've also seen in south county such as coastal roads where the roadway has been flooded, Border closures, notifying the public not to go any further, not to cross the roadway,"

Murillo went on to say it's important to check your tires and windshield wipers before taking off, and most importantly to slow down.

Tice hopes the rain in the forecast does not close any more roads near his home.



"The back roads is where we come up or go down and if that's blocked, that's an issue," Tice said. "So we're hoping to get it fixed again. But mother nature has come back," said Tice.



CHP says they have received multiple reports of car collisions, spinouts, and downed trees so far this week, and expect to receive more tomorrow with rain in the forecast.

The California Highway saying there is a soft closure in place at Soquel San Jose Road, however traffic can still drive through.