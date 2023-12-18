City of Seaside handing out sandbags during the winter storm season

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Some cities on the Central Coast are seeing rain and are now preparing for the potential for significant rainfall this week.

The Seaside Fire Department and the City of Seaside has set up self-serve sandbag filling station for community members to use to protect their homes during winter storm season.



This expected rain is coming less than a year after winter storms led to flooding and damage in parts of the Central Coast.



"We experienced flooding at the beginning of the year during the winter storms, just like the rest of the Monterey Peninsula did. So now we're taking proactive measures to ensure that residents are prepared," said Seaside Councilmember Alexis Garcia-Arrazola said.

People living in Seaside can go to the back of the fire station on 1635 Broadway Avenue to grab sandbags.

"Because our city is built on a hill, we do have some low lying areas that water sits down to. And we utilize the sandbags a lot of times to preserve property from water intrusion into garages, into houses for both seaside and or else," said Seaside Fire Division Chief Jason Sullens

If you need help, the fire department is there to answer any questions or even lend a helping hand.

"When we see someone that can use the help out here, they elderly, we will try and go out and fill sandbags," said Sullens

Over in Carmel, members of the Carmel Valley Cert were busy over the weekend filling up sand bags in preparation for possible flooding that may occur in the valley.



In total, 1,600 sand bags were made over the weekend there.



Some sandbags are already pre-made so you can stop by the fire station on Broadway Avenue to pick them up. Sandbags are limited to 10 per household.