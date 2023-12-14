Third sexual harassment complaint filed against Carmel Unfired School District

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday, a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against the Carmel Unified School District which joins two other lawsuits that have been filed against the school district within the last two months.

The first two lawsuits that were filed in October involve a current and former janitor who allegedly sexually assaulted a former employee in the school district.

The third lawsuit was filed by an plaintiff identified as Jane Doe. The lawsuit alleges that an administrator at Carmel Valley High School made inappropriate sexual comments to her about his wife and calling his wife a derogatory name and saying she liked to perform sex acts at a bar in February 2021.

The name of the administrator is named in the 13-page complaint but he is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit so we are not mentioning his name.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe told the administrator to stop oversharing about his personal life.

However, the administrator continued to share more about his personal life to Jane Doe including buying lingerie for his wife at a Victoria Secret store.

According to the lawsuit, Doe told the administrator that that the the conservations was making her uncomfortable and told the administrator to stop using inappropriate language.

On Sept. 23, 2021, Jane Doe went to multiple district officials about the administrator's conduct and told her she was uncomfortable working with him, according to the lawsuit,

"Consistent with the district's practice of not protecting victims of sexual harassmanet, they did nothing to protect the plaintiff or displine the admisntrator," the lawsuit said.

Just four days later after Jane Doe went to the school district to report about the administrator's conduct, the administrator allegedly asked if she wanted to stay with him at his parents house in Cayucos over the October break.

The lawsuit said Jane Doe rejected to invitation and told him it was never going to happen.

On Oct. 20, 2021, the administrator told the Jane Doe the following

"Thank you for all your hard work, you are the rock of the school," the administrator said. "Acutally that's not true, you are the rock of my life."

The lawsuit said that Jane Doe was frightened that the administrator was stalking her because he told Jane Doe he saw her at her house when he was driving to and from work.

On Oct. 28, 2021, Jane Doe said that the administrator showed up to her house uninvited and unannounced with a pizza after she called in sick from work.

The lawsuit says that district leaders failed to discipline the administrator for his actions during the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the lawsuit, the administrator was allowed to stay in his position at Carmel Valley High School while Jane Doe took another position at the district office.

The lawsuit states that Jane Doe is seeking $25,000 in damages.

The next hearing for the case will be on April 16, 2024.

KION has reached out to the Carmel Unified School District for a comment or a statement on the lawsuits and we are waiting for a response.