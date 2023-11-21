Skip to Content
Two people dead and two others injured in shooting in Pajaro

The shooting took place at the El Torreo Restaurant and Bar in Pajaro.
11:49 AM
PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that two people have died in a shooting that took place at the El Torero Bar in Pajaro early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office along with Watsonville Police and the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a shooting at the El Torero Bar around 1:07 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they located a male victim who had died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies also found three woman who also had gunshot wounds. All three woman were transported to Natividad Medical Center for treatment.

In this photo you can see two bullet holes going through the bar and evidence markers out. Photo courtesy of Calista Silva KION

The Sheriff's Office said that one of the female victims did pass away from her injuries at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you happened to have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at 831-755-3700.

