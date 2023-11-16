County of Monterey Health Department awarded over $250,000 in traffic and safety grant

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, The County of Monterey's Public Health Bureau announced that they have received over a $250,000 traffic and safety grant.

The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded the grant to the County's Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program.

The City of Greenfield was selected for the grant due to the recent increase in car crashes that involve pedestrians and bicyclists.

The funding from this grant will support a variety of activities such as helmet-fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need.

The grant will help participation that promote visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective arm and leg bands plus bicycle headlights and tail lights.