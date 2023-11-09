Head Start programs in Santa Cruz County gets over $4 million in federal funding

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- U.S Representatives Jimmy Panetta and Zoe Lofgren announced that federal funding will be going towards Head Start and Early Head Start services in Santa Cruz County.

Encompass Community Services which operates Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Santa Cruz County will be receiving over $4.8 million in federal funding.

The Head Start program helps children from when they are born until they are five-years-old with services focused on early learning and development and health. Early Head Start program works with expectant families to children who are three-years-old.

In a joint statement, Panetta and Lofgren said that the funding was necessary due to the high cost of living in Santa Cruz County.

"There are programs like Head Start and Early Head Start that provide parents of young children with not only childcare, but also solid early educational services for their children," Lofgren and Panetta said. "We’re proud to secure this federal investment for such impactful programs, which, ultimately, provide opportunities for working parents to invest in the future of their families and our community.”