New mural unveiled at Middlebury Institute

File photo of the new mural that will be on the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey
Middlebury Institute of International Studies
today at 6:12 PM
Published 6:11 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday afternoon, The Middlebury Institute of International Studies unveiled their new public mural called “Advancing Peace Together."

The 14-by-40 feet mural which is located on the side of the John and Theline McCone Building which sits on the 460 Pierce Street.

The mural which you can see a closer look at the artist rendering below shows how the Institute's history connects with Downtown Monterey and the region.

The mural was designed by Gulliermo Arranda and features both a view of the Monterey Bay and agricultural fields to highlight the people of Monterey and their land. 

An artist rendering of what the mural looks like. Courtesy of Guillermo Aranda

A school official told KION that the border of the mural represents the 45 languages that are taught at the Institute.  

Over 50 volunteers helped paint the mural including students from North Salinas High School.

Volunteers also painted a newly pedestrian thoroughfare at the heart of campus and along the Monterey Path of History.

Volunteers helped paint Pierce Street pedestrian thoroughfare which cut rights into the middle of their campus. Photo courtesy of Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey

 

