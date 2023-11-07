Physician Assistant Program at CSUMB loses accreditation, program will end in May 2024

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A spokesperson with California State University, Monterey Bay confirmed to KION that their physician assistant program has lost accreditation and will shut down in May 2024.

The program which has been offered at the university since 2019 has graduated 84 students and currently has 56 students enrolled in the program at this moment.

In a statement, Andrew Lawson who is the Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs said the following.

"Unfortunately, the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA) has withdrawn accreditation from the California State University, Monterey Bay Master of Science Physician Assistant Program effective May 2024," the University said. "In working through the impacts of the program closure, our top priority is to ensure that our students are supported in finding a path forward to complete their degrees, and we have met with or set up times to meet with all of our enrolled students in the class of 2024 and class of 2025, as well as those admitted for the class of 2026."

The university said that second-year students who are graduating in Spring 2024 will be able to complete their degrees on time.

Lawson said they are working with students who are graduating in 2025 thru 2026 and are identifying accredited alternative programs to support them in a path forward to completing the clinical portion of their program.

We reached out to the Accreditation Review Commission on why accreditation was withdrawn from CSUMB's physician assistant program and waiting to hear back.