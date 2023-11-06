PG&E: Thousands without power in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- More than 6,000 PG&E customers were initially without power in North Salinas around 6 p.m. Monday night.

That number has gone down to roughly 4,000 as of 6:47 p.m.

The outage includes homes west of North Main Street and along West Laurel Drive.

It also includes some homes along North Davis Road and Casentini Street among multiple other neighborhoods.

PG&E says power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

A cause for the outage is under investigation.