Four juveniles and adult contacted for being inside stolen vehicle in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said on Friday morning they conducted a high-risk traffic stop on a stolen vehicle containing five people inside.

This occurred on the 1100 block of Oak Avenue at 8 a.m., four juveniles and an 18-year-old man were inside the car.

A 14-year-old was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and was issued a citation. The driver and the other juveniles were taken back to school.

The Monterey County Juvenile Probation Department will take over the case with the recommendation of criminal charges by the district attorney’s office.

Earlier in the year a teen girl from Greenfield was arrested three separate times for driving stolen vehicles. Police did not say if the cases were related.

