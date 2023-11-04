Skip to Content
Top Stories

Four juveniles and adult contacted for being inside stolen vehicle in Greenfield

By
today at 12:54 PM
Published 12:51 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said on Friday morning they conducted a high-risk traffic stop on a stolen vehicle containing five people inside.

This occurred on the 1100 block of Oak Avenue at 8 a.m., four juveniles and an 18-year-old man were inside the car.

A 14-year-old was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and was issued a citation. The driver and the other juveniles were taken back to school.

The Monterey County Juvenile Probation Department will take over the case with the recommendation of criminal charges by the district attorney’s office.

Earlier in the year a teen girl from Greenfield was arrested three separate times for driving stolen vehicles. Police did not say if the cases were related.

Read more: Teen girl arrested for three vehicles thefts in Greenfield, arrested again for vehicle theft

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content