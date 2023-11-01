Soledad City Councilman resigns from city council

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Soledad confirmed with KION that councilman Alejandro Chavez has resigned from his position on Tuesday.

Chavez announced his resignation during a city council meeting on October 18, but a City Official confirmed that his last day in public office was on Halloween.

Chavez said in a statement on his social media that his decision to resign was based on moving his family to closer to Santa Cruz County where most of their family resides.

"We served not because we aspired for political office but because we strongly believed that Soledad and South County deserved more," Chavez said in a statement. "It’s been an honor and privilege to be of service to our community and South County region."

Chavez had served on the City Council since 2010. He was a member of the City's Parks and Recreation Committee.

He also served as the City's representative to the Transportation Agency For Monterey County.

In one of his last votes as a city council member, Chavez was one of two council members who voted against a five-district map which would establish procedures on the election of mayor and a mayor pro-temp.

City officials confirmed that City Council will decide on who will take Chavez's seat at their next city council meeting which takes place on November 15.