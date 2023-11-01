Police activity due to possible shooting on Chaparral Street, according to neighbors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police have taped off a portion of Chaparral Street from Maryal to Linwood Drive after what neighbors are calling an apparent shooting.

Salinas Police did not provide information to KION staff at the scene.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing at least seven gunshots around 11:30 p.m. late Halloween night.

Another neighbor tells KION they didn't hear gunshots but heard people screaming and running away from a home on that street around the same time.

Loud music can be heard coming from a home on the 300 block of Chaparral Street where police were stationed.

KION has reached out to police for comment on the investigation.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is also at the scene.