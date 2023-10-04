Downed power line causes fire, power outages in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Over 1,000 people lost power in North Salinas after a power line went down near Boronda Road and Highway 101 on Wednesday night.

Our Digital Content Director at the scene found a small fire broke out while the power line sat on the ground.

The small vegetation fire is now out at this time.

PG&E reported just over 1,600 people lost power while this incident took place. Some of the street lights were also out during the fire.