Monterey City Council to talk about possible changes to public comment policies

MONTEREY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The City Of Monterey could be making some changes to their city council meetings.

City council wants to make sure that everyone can speak freely, but they don't want to see another incident like last month.

Back on September 19th, anonymous callers called in during public comment during a city council meeting. That’s when they took over the meeting–blurting out anti-semitic and anti black slurs.

Because of this, the city council ended the meeting early. To make sure it doesn't happen again, Monterey Mayor Tyller Williamson says there are some ideas in the works.

“So basically how it’s gonna work is…what we're going to ask everybody is whether they're in the chambers or on Zoom to raise their hand, to be identified as an individual that wishes to speak during public comment,” Williamson said. “Staff will capture all those individuals that have shown interest, and then at that point, we will close public comment.”

Council is also looking at limiting the time public comment goes on for. Mayor Williamson did say these ideas aren’t a foregone conclusion, but they want to find a way to balance allowing the public to comment.

Mayor Williamson also said these ideas are not meant to stifle engagement with city leaders.

A special meeting is in the works to talk about the public comment format.