Federal funding awarded to Monterey Regional Airport to help expand flights to Chicago

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- United States Representative Jimmy Panetta announced Tuesday that federal funding was awarded to Monterey Regional Airport to support a new air service to Chicago.

This $750,000 grant was awarded through the Small Community Air Service Development Program, whose goal is to improve Americans’ connectivity and allow people to fly to more places for cheaper.

“Understandably, record numbers of travelers continue to come to the Monterey Peninsula to experience the plentiful beauty and bounty of our region,” said Rep. Panetta. “This federal investment will help the Monterey Regional Airport in providing more options to the visitors as well as the locals who demand more ways to get to and from the central coast of California.

Representative Jimmy Panetta said that the grant will be used as a "Minimum Revenue Guarantee" for the service. The Monterey Regional Airport is also investing $100,000 by waiving airport fees for the first two years of service.

We are pleased that the U.S. Department of Transportation has chosen to award this important grant to the Monterey Regional Airport. Air service development and attraction is highly competitive. Using these grant proceeds as a minimum revenue guarantee will help position Monterey Regional Airport and our partner agencies at See Monterey and Visit Carmel in a very positive light as we continue our discussions with airlines. Our focus is Chicago, which will provide access to yet another gateway to the midwest, east coast and international destinations and improve access to our world class destination. Now it is time to roll up our sleeves and work to make this desired new service a reality.” Michael La Pier, Executive Director of the Monterey Regional Airport

KION has reached out to the airport for when flights would be available to Chicago and they have yet to respond to our inquiries.