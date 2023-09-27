Skip to Content
Watsonville Councilwoman to host winter storm prep meeting

City of Watsonville
Published 1:22 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville City Councilwoman Ari Parker will be hosting a community meeting to get community members ready for this winter storm season.

The City of Watsonville said the meeting will take place on Oct. 7 at the Ann Soldo Elementary School cafeteria on 1140 Menasco Drive in Watsonville.

Community members will receive assistance on how to register for emergency notifications, emergency terminology, sandbag locations and state and federal resources.

There will be a presentation plus a Q&A session. City officials will also have a Spanish interpreter on hand.

The meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the meeting, you can call 831-768-3010.

