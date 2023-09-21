Joby Aviation to expand in Marina with 200,000 square foot production facility

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- After losing out on a bid for a new manufacturing plant to Ohio earlier in the month, the City of Marina has bounced back by announcing that the current manufacturing facility in Marian will be expanding.

This agreement was announced Monday by the City of Marina. The production facility currently located at the Marina Municipal Airport will be given funds to increase production from 4 aircraft per year to 50.

Read more: Joby Aviation to have new manufacturing plant in Ohio, facility in Marina is expected remain open

"The City of Marina is supporting Joby Aviation’s submittal today of a $9 million-dollar CalCompetes grant to expand their mid-range production capacity at the Marina airport by building a new 200,000 square foot building" announced the City of Marina.

They will also double their research and development and production capacity in Marina.